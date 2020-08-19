PSO launches Euro 5 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan State Oil has launched Hi-Octane 97 Euro 5 at a ceremony held at PSO Service Station-2, Diplomatic Enclave on Tuesday.

Minister for Energy, Omar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum, Nadeem Babar were chief guests at the ceremony.

Khan lauded the oil marketing company for introducing the fuel in Pakistan, and said, “Introduction of Euro 5 standard fuels in a short length of time shows our commitment to cut down air pollution for a clean environment.”

Nadeem Babar said, “We owe it to our future generations to bequeath to them a planet worth living in. We are headed in the right direction and have taken key initiatives to overcome the challenges posed by climate change. Upgrading fuel standards is a major step towards a cleaner, greener Pakistan.”

PSO Board of Management Chairman Zafar I Usmani said, “The process of reforming PSO and preparing it for next 15 years is already underway - this will make PSO a very resilient and profitably sustainable company.”

Euro 5 standard fuels minimise the negative impact on our environment owing to reduction in Sulphur and Benzene content by a staggering 98 percent and 80 percent respectively, thereby reducing harmful vehicle emissions, providing health benefits and improving engine performance.

PSO’s Euro 5 standard Hi-Octane 97 RON fuel is available at PSO retail outlets in all major cities across the country.