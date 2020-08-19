Rickshaw driver self-immolates

A rickshaw driver allegedly ended his life by setting himself on fire in Defence on Tuesday. The Gizri police said 30-year-old Ahmed, son of Haji Siddiq, poured petrol over himself and then he set himself on fire. A large number of people gathered and doused the fire. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to SHO Pervez Mithani, the man was a rickshaw driver and hailed from Rahim Yar Khan. The family told the police that he had come to Karachi four days ago after a dispute with his wife; however, the motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained.

Woman kills self

A woman allegedly ended her life at her house in Korangi’s Zia Colony. Rescuers took the body to the JPMC, where she was identified as 30-year-old Haseena, wife of Imran. According to the Korangi police, the woman had married Imran, who was already married, about 11 months ago.