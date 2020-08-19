Police ‘clueless’ as nine injured in mugging bids across city

Incidents of mugging remain rampant in Karachi with muggers injuring nine citizens in different areas on Tuesday.

One of them was 25-year-old Najeeb, son of Fazal, who was wounded near Northern Bypass. According to the Manghopir police, he was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH). Another was Asif, 24, son of Mushtaq, who was injured in Kaniz Fatima Society. According to the Sacchal police, he was moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). Similarly, another injured citizen, 22-year-old Amir, son of Mureed, was taken to the JPMC. Muggers shot at Amir in the Sukkan area.

Separately, Abdur Razzak, 33, son of Manzur, was wounded in the jurisdictions of the Azizabad police. He was taken to the ASH. In Surjani Town, Akram, 20, son of Din, was wounded by muggers. He was taken to the ASH.

Two more victims were identified as Irshad, 34, son of Jamal, and Adnan Ahmed, 26, who were wounded near Islam Chowk in Orangi Town. They were taken to the ASH. Similarly, 30-year-old Shahbaz, son of Niaz, was wounded in the area of the Brigade police. He was taken to the JPMC.

On Monday, a man was killed and his son injured when they offered resistance during a robbery bid in Sohrab Goth. According to police, the incident took place at a slum dwelling in Machchar Colony within the limits of the Sohrab Goth police station. Following the incident, police and rescue workers reached the scene and rushed the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The deceased person was identified as 65-year-old Adam Khan, son of Yousuf, while his injured son as 20-year-old Murtaza. In December last year, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had directed the additional inspector general of the Karachi police to “do whatever is needed to absolutely clear the mess of street crime in the city”. Nevertheless, police appear to be clueless as muggings remain common in the streets of Karachi, with armed criminals robbing helpless citizens and shooting at them with impunity.

MSA rescues three fishermen

The Maritime Security Agency (MSA) rescued three fishermen on a damaged boat. The MSA received a distress message saying water was filing a fishing boat, which had got damaged near the Korangi Fish Harbour.

A fast response boat, which was patrolling nearby, immediately reached the scene, stopped the boat from sinking, and saved its crew members. The fishermen were then transported to the harbour safely.