COVID-19 kills five more in Sindh

Five more people have died due to COVID-19 during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 2,336.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on Tuesday 8,094 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 318 people, or four per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The government has conducted 906,323 tests, which have resulted in 126,743 positive cases, which means that 14 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added. Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with COVID-19 continues to stand at 1.8 per cent. He said that the number of cured patients has increased to 120,241, which shows a 95 per cent recovery rate.

He added that 4,166 patients are currently under treatment: 3,782 in self-isolation at home, six at isolation centres and 378 at hospitals, while 238 patients are in critical condition, of whom 36 are on life support.

Of the 318 fresh cases, 133 (or 42 per cent) have been reported in Karachi: 50 new patients belong to District South, 37 to District East, 17 to District Central, 14 to District Korangi, 10 to District Malir and five to District West. Sanghar reported 20 new cases, Mirpurkhas 14, Shikarpur 13, Tando Allahyar nine, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad eight each, Sukkur, Khairpur and Matiari seven each, Kambar five, Larkana and Tando Mohammad Khan four each, Umerkot and Badin three each, and Hyderabad, Jamshoro and Naushehroferoze two each.