Reopening of primary, middle schools may lead to second, third waves of COVID-19, warns health minister

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho has opposed the reopening of primary and middle schools until the COVID-19 pandemic is over, saying small children cannot be prevented from socialising nor can it be ensured that they follow standard operating procedures, and this could lead to the second and third waves of coronavirus cases in the country.

“I believe that primary and middle schools should not be opened until COVID-19 is over. Small children cannot maintain social distancing, they shake hands and hug each other frequently and cannot follow the SOPs. We have around 50 students in small classrooms and it is difficult to make sitting arrangements for them as per the SOPs. If small children are allowed to go to schools, they would spread the virus further and carry it to their homes, causing the second and third waves,” she said while talking to The News on Tuesday.

Infectious diseases experts have already warned that COVID-19 could bounce back in Pakistan in winter this year, especially in the months of November and December, which is considered as the flu season, asking the people to take the pandemic seriously as its second and third waves could prove more lethal than the first one.

The provincial health minister maintained that getting education was every child’s right and the health department could only make recommendations on advice from experts, but it was in the interest of the parents and the society that small children were educated at home through online classes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“As far as schools for senior classes and colleges are concerned, they can be opened by taking all the precautionary measures. Students and teachers must follow all the SOPs, wear masks, practise social distancing and wash and sanitise hands regularly so as prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection.”

Dr Pechuho, who holds a degree in medicine and also heads the provincial Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for polio eradication, believed that still a large number of people in Sindh, including Karachi, had not yet contracted the coronavirus. She added that even those who had the infection lacked COVID-19 antibodies in their blood.

“At the moment, not a very large portion of our society has contracted the coronavirus infection. A very large segment of society has not yet been exposed to the virus. Some sero-prevalance studies have revealed that even those who tested positive for COVID-19 through the PCR test had not developed antibodies in their blood. This means that instead of waiting for the so-called herd immunity, we should follow the SOPs and wait for vaccine development.”

Advising the people to follow the SOPs during the coming month of Muharram, the health minister said many people in Pakistan believed that COVID-19 was over, which resulted in normalisation of activities during Eidul Azha. Ignoring precautionary measures could lead to disastrous circumstances for the people in the coming weeks and months, she warned.

‘Absentee doctors’

Commenting on the termination of over 1,700 absetee doctors and issuance of show-cause notices to over 1,200 doctors who are on ex-Pakistan leave, Dr Pechuho said more doctors and employees of the health department would be terminated for remaining absent from their duties, adding that if absentee doctors had received salaries, they would be asked to return the money to the government.

“Action is under way against all the absconding employees of the health department, including doctors, paramedics and other staff. If somebody has also received salaries while remaining absent from the service, they would be asked to return the amount or face legal action.”

NICVD, JPMC & NICH

To a query, the health minister said Karachi’s three major hospitals – the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) -- were still in Sindh’s control and run by the provincial health department, as the federal authorities had not made any progress in taking them over despite allocating funds in the federal budget and issuing notifications for their acquisition.

“Currently, these hospitals are being run by us as we too have allocated funds in the provincial budget. The federal government has not shown any interest in taking them over despite allocating funds in the federal budget and issuance of a couple of notifications. There are several matters that need to be settled in this case,” she said, adding that a review petition filed by Sindh in the Supreme Court of Pakistan was also pending.

Dr Faisal Sultan

Speaking about the appointment of a new special assistant to the prime minister on health, she said that although Dr Faisal Sultan was a competent health expert, he was not a politician. She added that without political backing and support, it was very hard for technocrats to work independently in the country.

“Former SAPM Dr Zafar Mirza was also a nice competent person, but without political backing, nobody can work efficiently in the government set-up. Political backing is a must. Dr Faisal Sultan is a through professional, but without a political background, experience and support, it is very hard to perform in the governments.”