Funds demanded for blind players participation in Sweden Games

LAHORE: President Pakistan Blind Sports Federation Muhammad Waqas has appealed to the government to support blind players so that the athletes can participate in international competitions.

Speaking at a press conference here at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday along with Operations Manager PBSF Ezra Ahmed, he said that Pakistan’s blind players were to participate in the upcoming Paralympics Games in Sweden but there were no funds for them.

“In the past, our Goal Ball team visited Sweden in October last year, while the judo men’s and women’s teams competed in the qualifying round of the Paralympics in Baku, Azerbaijan, in mid-November. Our Showdown team also took part in the event,” he said.

Waqas said that Pakistani blind players were in desperate need of funds. “We appeal to philanthropists, corporate sector and the government to help us,” he said.