Malik submits reply to corruption charges

LAHORE: Former Test cricketer Salim Malik Tuesday submitted his reply to International Cricket Council (ICC)’s transcript before the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s anti-corruption unit.

Malik, with the help of his legal team, has prepared a new detailed reply after PCB called the previous reply “incomplete”.

This time Malik gave answers to all questions in more detail and also attached the copies of court documents in which he got clearance from the corruption case.

It must be noted here that last month Malik submitted his reply with the PCB. “I want this matter to be finished now as I have got clarification from courts. PCB and ICC should also finish this matter and give me another chance,” he said.

Talking to media outside Gaddafi Stadium after submitting his documents, Malik said that there was no legal restriction on him.

He has asked Rashid Latif to answer the questions of Ata-ur-Rehman. In response to a question, Malik said that former captain Rashid Latif spoiled the entire team in his hunt for captaincy. “Rashid Latif should be courageous and answer the questions of Atta-ur-Rehman.”

The former cricketer said that in the case of Umar Akmal, the decision of the PCB to go to the International Court of Arbitration in Sports was wrong and it was just a waste of money.