PCB challenges Umar’s reduced ban at CAS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Operating Officer (COO) Salman Naseer Tuesday said that decision to move the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) against independent adjudicator’s order regarding reduction in Umar Akmal’s ban was taken in pursuance of board’s zero tolerance policy on such practices.

“Over the weekend we submitted the appeal to the CAS. The decision was difficult but we thought we have to make the move on two counts as our first concern was penalty of ban on Umar while the second was against the decision to reduce the ban. The judge was of the opinion that the statements of the players against Umar was self-contradictory but the decision to reduce the sentence was taken on compassionate grounds.

“Mitigating factors are laid down in our anti-corruption rules as which offence draws which punishment. Judge has also written in the decision that the case against Umar is proven to the hilt. So we felt we should file an appeal. The question arises is there any rule under which any ban could be reduced to half on compassionate grounds?” Salman Naseer said in his video message on the subject.

The PCB official, who is a legal expert, said the PCB wanted to exert its resolve of pursuing higher standards on such issues.

“We want to reiterate PCB’s zero tolerance policy against such kind of behavior. We also want clarity in anti-corruption code. We are unhappy with the adjudicator’s order and want to pursue the case to clarify these points.”