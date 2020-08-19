Babar only batsman among top-five in all formats

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Babar Azam is the only batsman in the top-five ranking across all three formats after he leapfrogged Australia’s David Warner into fifth position in Test rankings.

The right-hander has impressed in difficult conditions in England, scoring 69, 5 and 47 in three innings of the series so far.

Babar is third in ODIs and the world’s top-ranked batsman in T20Is. India skipper Virat Kohli is the only other batsman to feature in the top-10 across all three formats.

Shan Masood, who scored a century in the first game, dropped out of the top-20 after failing in the second Test.

Pacer Muhammad Abbas has also breached into the top-10 Test bowlers’ rankings and is now ranked eighth with 785 points.

England’s Stuart Broad climbed one place to leapfrog New Zealand’s Neil Wagner into second. Australian pacer Pat Cummins still tops the list.