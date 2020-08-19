Usman achieves FEI revised qualification

KARACHI: Melbourne-based Pakistani horse rider Usman Khan has also achieved the FEI revised qualification for next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

The FEI confirmed on Tuesday through an email addressing Usman that he is eligible to feature in the Olympics.

“We can hereby confirm that the MER obtained in Tonimbuk in March 2020 is considered as a confirmation results and you are therefore eligible to participate in the Tokyo Olympic Games next year,” the world equestrian governing body’s (FEI) email to Usman said.

Usman wrote to this correspondent on Tuesday that the revised qualification criteria had been released by FEI in May 2020.

“That meant we had to compete in one more event in 2020. Luckily that was held in March where we came fourth before COVID-19 lockdown,” Usman said.

“That means we have also achieved FEI revised qualification for Tokyo Olympics next year,” Usman said.

This will be the first occasion of a Pakistani rider competing in Olympics.

Usman is a self-made athlete, having worked hard and spent huge money from his own pocket to earn the honour for the country. He will feature in Olympics with his horse named Azad Kashmir.

So far five Pakistani players have qualified for Olympics. Besides Usman, javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem and shooters Ghulam Mustafa Bashir, Khalil Akhtar and Gulfam Joseph have qualified. Judoka Shah Hussain is expected to join them as he has achieved continental quota and his qualification is likely to be confirmed next year. Karateka Saadi Abbas is also expected to qualify for Olympics.