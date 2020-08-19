Pakistan Open Taekwondo Championship postponed

KARACHI: World Taekwondo has postponed all major international events this year, including Pakistan Open Taekwondo Championship, a G-1 event, which was scheduled in October this year in Islamabad.

The decision was taken by the world body due to COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the hosting rights will still be with Pakistan.

“Yes, we will have hosting rights and hopefully the event will be conducted next year in the same time-frame,” Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) president Col Wasim told 'The News' on Tuesday.

“If we are able to hold it next year in the same time-frame it will help Pakistan a lot keeping in view preparation aspect for a couple of most important events,” he said.

“If we host it in October next year then the well-prepared fighters will feature in the 14th South Asian Games which Pakistan will host in early 2022. And after that the fighters will feature in Asian Games the same year,” Wasim said.

Around 700 fighters are expected to compete in Pakistan Open. PTF has already purchased equipment required for the purpose.