PCB files appeal against Umar ban reduction

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has filed an appeal in the International Court of Arbitration for Sports against the reduction of ban imposed on Umar Akmal.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer said in a video the decision was difficult and painful, but this time there is a clear thought that it was necessary.

The anti-corruption tribunal had sentenced him to three years in a spot-fixing case, against which he appealed and Justice Faqir Mohammad Khokhar, an independent adjudicator, reduced the sentence to 18 months, taking a compassionate view.

Salman further said the PCB was not happy with the reduction in punishment and some important legal points were still to be interpreted. “Therefore, we considered it appropriate to approach the arbitration court. It is now up to the court to hear the case in Switzerland or elsewhere,” he said.

Umar Akmal has said that there were mistakes made by the players in the past too, but they had not been punished so severely. He wants the sentence to be reduced further from 18 months.

Umar Akmal was banned for three years for violating the PCB's anti-corruption code. Chairman Disciplinary Panel Justice (retd) Fazal Miran Chauhan on April 27 issued a summary judgment banning Umar Akmal from playing any form of cricket for three years.

"The decision to appeal wasn’t an easy one but after reviewing the independent adjudicator’s decision, we had some reservations,” Naseer said.