Misbah satisfied with team’s performance

KARACHI: Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has said that the decision to bat first in the second Test was a courageous one.

In a podcast on Tuesday, he said he was satisfied with batsmen’s overall performance. “Everyone tried to score runs. The performance of the top order was encouraging, considering the conditions,” he said.

He also praised the bowling of spinner Yasir Shah, saying he gave tough time to England’s batsmen.

The head coach said he was confident that Pakistan would stage a fight-back in the third Test.

He said the fitness of the players was an important part of their planning and it paid off in the first two matches.

“A lot of people are talking about bad light situations, but I think the pink ball is different from the red ball. Most people want to witness Test cricket as it has traditionally been played. Red ball is the essence of Test cricket. It’s not a good idea to play with a pink ball in daylight,” Misbah said.