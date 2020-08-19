WHO says Covid spread by ‘unaware’ younger people

MANILA: Coronavirus cases in Asia-Pacific countries are now being driven by people under the age of 50 who may not know they are infected, the World Health Organisation said on Tuesday, warning of a "new phase" in the pandemic.

Many have mild or no Covid-19 symptoms and risk infecting the elderly and other vulnerable populations, the WHO’s Western Pacific regional director Takeshi Kasai told a virtual briefing. "The epidemic is changing. People in their 20s, 30s and 40s are increasingly driving the threat," Kasai said.

"Many are unaware they’re infected with very mild symptoms or none at all. "What we are observing is not simply a resurgence. I believe it’s a signal that we’ve entered a new phase of the pandemic in the Asia-Pacific (region)."

WHO data on the current phase of the contagion showed around two-thirds of Japan’s infections were among those aged under 40.

More than half of the caseloads in the Philippines and Australia were also in that age group. "We must redouble efforts to stop the virus from moving into vulnerable communities," Kasai said.

Some countries that had brought their outbreaks under control -- such as New Zealand, Vietnam and South Korea -- have detected new clusters, forcing governments to reimpose painful lockdowns on cities and tighten social distancing rules. But Kasai said the use of targeted interventions in the region was encouraging because it reduced the economic and social impact of containment measures and was more sustainable.

He warned, however, that the challenge will remain "as long as the virus is circulating and we don’t have immunity to it".The WHO wrote to every country urging them to quickly join its global shared vaccine programme and spelled out who would get its eventual coronavirus jabs first.The World Health Organisation’s director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that without vaccinating the highest-risk populations around the world all at the same time, it would be impossible to rebuild the global economy.

And he said the most exposed 20 percent of each country’s population -- including front-line health workers, adults over 65 and those with pre-existing conditions -- would be targeted in the first wave of vaccinations, once the WHO-spearheaded and shared facility can roll out a proven safe and effective vaccine.

"We have learned the hard way that the fastest way to end this pandemic and to reopen economies is to start by protecting the highest risk populations everywhere, rather than the entire populations of just some countries," Tedros told a virtual press conference.

The novel coronavirus has killed nearly 775,000 people and infected almost 22 million since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP. Researchers and pharmaceutical giants around the world are racing to produce a vaccine, with nine of the 29 currently being tested on humans forming part of the shared COVAX Global Vaccines Facility.

France is preparing to make face masks compulsory in the workplace, the government said on Tuesday as it moved to add open-plan work areas to a growing list of places where people have to cover up to curb the spread of coronavirus.New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, has told Donald Trump his remarks on her country’s coronavirus cases were “patently wrong”.

Trump sparked uproar in New Zealand when he told a crowd in Minnesota that the Pacific country was in the grip of a “terrible” upsurge of Covid cases, having earlier succeeded in eliminating the disease.

The Covid-19 pandemic is causing a mental health crisis in the Americas due to heightened stress and use of drugs and alcohol during six months of lockdowns and stay-at-home measures, the World Health Organization’s regional director said on Tuesday.

The pandemic also has brought a related problem in a surge in domestic violence against women, Carissa Etienne said in a virtual briefing from the Pan American Health Organisation in Washington.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has caused a mental health crisis in our region at a scale we’ve never seen before,” she said. “It is urgent that mental health support is considered a critical component of the pandemic response.”

Etienne called on governments to expand mental health services and prioritize mental health as part of their response to the pandemic. Many people are stressed by fear of developing the severe illness caused by the novel coronavirus, while doctors, nurses and health workers are working longer hours than ever before and risking their lives in hospitals, she said.

Attention must be paid to rising domestic violence, Etienne said.“Ongoing stay-at-home measures, coupled with the social and economic impacts of this virus, are increasing the risks of domestic violence – home is not a safe space for many,” she said.

Helpline calls have risen in Argentina, Colombia and Mexico, but the real extent of domestic violence during the Covid-19 pandemic is likely under-estimated, as survivors are stuck at home and outreach services are interrupted, Etienne said.“With reduced contact to friends and family or barriers in access to services and shelters, we are leaving survivors with nowhere to go,” she warned.