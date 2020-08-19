Finland rations paracetamol

HELSINKI: The sale of some commonly used medicines will be restricted in Finland in order to ensure enough availability during the next predicted coronavirus wave, the health ministry announced on Tuesday.

Users of the painkiller paracetamol and of the anti-inflammatory drug Dexamethasone will only be allowed to buy up to three months’ supply in one go, under special measures which are to be introduced immediately and continue until January next year.

The limits aim to "prepare for a possible increase in the global demand" if coronavirus cases spike over the autumn and winter, a statement from the health ministry said. Paracetamol is an over-the-counter painkiller commonly used to treat fever, but worldwide supplies have been hit after the pandemic caused some ingredient manufacturers, particularly in China, to reduce their output.