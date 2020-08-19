close
Wed Aug 19, 2020
August 19, 2020

A neglected gem

Newspost

 
August 19, 2020

Manchar Lake is famous for its floating villages. It used to be a source of income for thousands of fishermen families. The lake was once a tourist destination. However, now, the lake paints a dismal picture of misery. Even though the Supreme Court took a suo moto notice on the destruction of the lake, no restoration work has been done to date to save this beautiful lake. Once restored, Manchar Lake will not only benefit fishermen, but also help the government earn tourism revenue as it has all the potential to be a thriving tourist destination. On that basis, the government is requested to restore the lake.

Abdul Jabar Rustamani

Wahi Pandhi

