I belong to a middle-class family and earn a small amount of monthly income. For the last three months, I have been receiving exorbitant electricity bills. I received the bill of Rs10,995 for the April-May period. The bill was increased to Rs162,120 for the May-June period. For the June-July period, I have received the bill of Rs168,786. I have complained against this excess billing, but received no response.

The relevant authorities at the Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) should take notice of the overbilling.

Pehlaj Kumar Bhojwani

Khairpur Mirs