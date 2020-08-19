Save water

Pakistan is among those countries that are at risk of facing an acute water crisis. Even though a lack of small dams is one of the reasons for water shortage, people’s consumption habits also create water shortage. Many people waste water without care.

They also pollute the water by dumping their garbage in rivers and lakes. In the absence of dams, rain water that could help us boost agriculture is wasted. The relevant authorities should build a sufficient number of dams to save the country from water shortage.

Rahmatullah Shafiq

Turbat