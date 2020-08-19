For Karachi

The Karachi which is seen on the TV is totally different from the Karachi of the late 1980s. It appears to be more of a garbage dump than the city which generates maximum revenue. From garbage disposal and general cleanliness to supply of water and electricity, almost everything is worse than what it was three decades back. Whenever the mayor of the city is questioned, he blames the Sindh government and adds that he is not getting enough funds. The most important thing is that the mayor should use whatever funds are available for the welfare of people of Karachi. Whatever amount his office has should be utilised in an efficient manner.

If the mayor does his job efficiently, instead of just being critical of the Sindh government, the city’s conditions will definitely improve. On the other hand, the Sindh government puts all the blame on the mayor.

This blame game will lead to nothing. The PM has recently directed the federal authorities to improve the condition of the city. The best solution to this problem is that people of Karachi come out on the streets and pressurise the relevant authorities to solve at least the basic problems of people of Karachi.

Sqn Ldr (r) Tarique Mahmood Malak

Rawalpindi