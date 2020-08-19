Go digital

close
Wed Aug 19, 2020
August 19, 2020

In this digital age, it is surprising that the state-owned National Savings Centre doesn’t use enough digital tools to facilitate investors. Almost all financial institutions send SMS alerts to customers when they make a transaction.

The state-owned institution should also follow suit and send SMS messages on investors’ phones, alerting them about their deposit/withdrawal transactions. The authorities concerned should take steps to digitise the National Savings Centre.

M Adeel

Lahore

