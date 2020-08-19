The newly built Islamabad airport -- that was inaugurated in May 2018 – has started showing the signs of poor infrastructure. A portion of the airport’s ceiling was badly damaged due to the recent rains.

The authorities concerned should investigate the matter.

Karim Ahmed

Karachi

*****

Portions of the Islamabad airport’s false ceiling collapsed on August 14 due to heavy rains. But this isn’t the first time that the airport’s infrastructure was damaged. In April 2019, one of the two parallel runways caved in. Also, the runways were built parallel to each other for simultaneous arrivals and departures. However, later, it was found that they couldn’t be used for that purpose because the spacing between the two runways was 200 metres - instead of the mandatory 1,000 metres.

It seems that this cash-starved country seeking economic bailout packages from international donors and friendly countries is not willing to proceed against those responsible for massive corruption and incompetence.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore