Traffic streamlining: Hazara police to form committees

ABBOTTABAD: A senior cop has directed all the DPOs from Hazara division to constitute Citizens Traffic Liaison Committees in respective districts to facilitate tourists and streamline traffic. Briefing newsmen, DIG Hazara Region, Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman, set September 10 deadline for selection of the committee members. He asked all the DPOs of Hazara to start forthwith the process of selection for the committees in a transparent manner. Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman said the committees would have 12 to 15 members of civil society including traders, lawyers, journalists, educationists, retired police officers and various professionals. He said the committees would not only suggest measures for a solution to the traffic problems in major cities across Hazara, but also help make the flow of traffic more efficient. The DPOs will hold monthly meetings with the committees of their respective districts. The senior cop said the traffic police were unable to cope with the ever-increasing challenges posed by high traffic volume on the roads and hence community involvement had become necessary. The DIG said the purpose of setting up the committees was to remove the gap between police and public and formulate the best traffic plan, solve traffic problems and provide awareness to the people about traffic rules.