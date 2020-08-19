PTI govt pushing country towards destruction: Asfandyar

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) head Asfandyar Wali Khan on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) two years’ rule had pushed the country towards destruction as conspiracies against democracy were expedited.

In a statement, the ANP leader said that 18th Constitutional amendment was the main target of the PTI government. The provinces were denied their constitutional rights, he said, adding, the incumbent government had degraded the parliament. He said that the centre’s interference had affected the performance of provinces. The prime minister had openly refused to give rights to provinces, Asfandyar Wali said, adding, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was yet to receive net hydel profit and other shares.

He said that those representing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Council of Common Interests o could not protect the interests of the province. The government promises of building five million homes were yet to be materialised while poverty had forced millions of people to sell their homes, he added.

Thousands of people were rendered jobless after the government announced to provide 10 million jobs, he said, adding, the PTI government had claimed waging a war on corruption but the government functionaries were involved in mega corruption. The Transparency International report about corruption had exposed the tall claims of PTI, he added. Asfandyar Wali said that no mega project was launched during the PTI two-year’s rule. The only mega project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Bus Rapid Transit project, had been launched to devour the public money, he said, adding, the inquiries into the BRT corruption were halted.

The ANP chief said that the Bureau of Statistics had said that an average Rs12 increase per kilogram of flour had been noted while the sugar price had increased Rs40 per kilogram. Asfandyar Wali said that a proper investigation could expose as to who had benefited from the increase in the prices of food items.

The ANP chief said that common people were deprived of their hard earned money by the flour, medicines, sugar and masks mafia of the government. He said that the government should inform the public about the outcome of charge sheets against Jehangir Tareen, Khusro Bakhtyar and other ministers. He said that inflation was the highest in the country’s history but the government was celebrating its two years in government.