11 employees relieved from DHQ Hospital

LAKKI MARWAT: The medical superintendent sacked 11 employees of the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Lakki Marwat for being absent from duty, official sources said on Tuesday.

They said that MS Dr Haleemur Rehman Khattak had served show-causes notices on about 90 employees who had been absent from duty since long.

“They were directed to submit their reply against the show-cause notice within three days,” an official said pleading anonymity, adding that most of them had failed to furnish satisfactory replies to the notices. Taking stern action against them, the MS issued directives to relieve six paramedics and five class-IV employees, the official added. He said that the scrutiny of the remaining employees was underway. Meanwhile, the MS deducted Rs1.5 million from the salaries of the doctors, paramedics, nurses, and other employees over their intentional absence from duties and procrastination.

Talking to The News, MS Dr Haleemur Rehman Khattak vowed not to spare anyone employed at the hospital. “I cannot tolerate my subordinate to get indulged in absenteeism when I, being an administrator of the hospital, am performing my duty round the clock,” he maintained. He said that now the number of patients visiting Outdoor Patient Department had raised from 100 to 800 and 1100 as now the people were visiting the hospital due to the presence of the doctors and paramedics.