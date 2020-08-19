close
Wed Aug 19, 2020
Security plan for Muharram

Peshawar

BANNU: The officials of the district administration and Ulema from all schools-of-thought on Tuesday reviewed the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the coronavirus pandemic and security plan to observe Muharram-ul-Haram in a peaceful manner.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zubair Niazi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shabbir Khan, District Health Officer Rasool Jan, Chief Executive Officer Water and Sanitation Services Company, Bannu, (WSSC) Tauqir Hussain Shah and Ulema and religious scholars from all schools-of thought attended the meeting. The participants thoroughly discussed the security plan for the routes of mourning processions, imambargahs and the SOPs against the Covid-19 epidemic during Muharram. The DC directed the WSSC to carry out anti-virus spray in all the mosques and imambargahs to stem the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic during Muharram in the district.

