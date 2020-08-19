Two alleged robbers arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The police on Tuesday arrested two alleged snatchers after an encounter in Hayatabad.
Officials said a rider squad of the Hayatabad Police Station acted promptly after two motorcyclists snatched a cellular phone from a local.
The robbers opened fire on the police that retaliated. Two alleged robbers were arrested in wounded condition after the exchange of fire. A passer-by was also wounded in the firing incident.