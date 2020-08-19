close
Wed Aug 19, 2020
BR
Bureau report
August 19, 2020

Two alleged robbers arrested

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The police on Tuesday arrested two alleged snatchers after an encounter in Hayatabad.

Officials said a rider squad of the Hayatabad Police Station acted promptly after two motorcyclists snatched a cellular phone from a local.

The robbers opened fire on the police that retaliated. Two alleged robbers were arrested in wounded condition after the exchange of fire. A passer-by was also wounded in the firing incident.

