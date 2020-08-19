PTI’s two years in power: Minister says country put on right track after hard work

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai said the country was put on the right track in two years due to the right and timely decisions of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Congratulating Prime Minister Imran Khan on the successful completion of two years of government, he said, “All PTI leaders and workers deserve congratulations on this day.”

In a video message, Shaukat Yousafzai said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government faced many challenges in the last two years, but Chief Minister Mahmood Khan completed the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project and the Fata merger. He said that despite being a small province, all the difficulties have been overcome and finally coronavirus was almost overcome. Shaukat Yousafzai said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the tribal districts faced terrorism for 15 years and after defeating terrorism, the province was now at peace moving towards development. The provincial minister said that many power generation projects were completed in the two years while work was underway on some of them.

He said that the power projects would be completed soon and agreements had been signed with partners to generate cheap electricity in the province and give it to industries at cheaper rates, which would lead to industrial development. The Rashakai Economic Zone will be a game changer for the province, he added. Shaukat Yousafzai said that the government was taking steps to check corruption and all decisions were being made on merit. He added the opposition could not blackmail the government on the issue of accountability.