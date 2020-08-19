Five Minutes With… Emmerdale’s Lisa Riley

Lisa Riley talks about celebrating thirty years in Showbiz, and filming on set post-lockdown. Since returning to her role as Mandy Dingle in ITV’s Emmerdale, there has been no shortage of gripping storylines for Lisa Riley to explore.

The 44-year-old returned to the role last year and also this year has celebrated three decades of being in showbiz. She talks about what’s in store for her as life has become infinitely more complicated for her character since Paul (played by Reece Dinsdale) arrived on the scene.

Alongside Coronation Street, Emmerdale was among the productions halted as a result of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, with filming resuming again in June.

HOW DOES MANDY FEEL ABOUT PAUL?

“I think the week we’re up to, she’s scared; she’s scared of being hurt again, and she’s scared of history repeating itself. But mainly she’s so suffocated with her love for Vinnie (her teenage son played by Bradley Johnson), and feels she’s losing him, and as you know, with the miscarriage story and the infertility, it’s like he’s come back.

“She does love him, she’s so scared that if she does even go for it a little bit, she will be hurt again, and she’s petrified of that. So, I think she plays her cards close to her chest”.

IS PAUL MANDY’S ACHILLES HEEL?

“Yeah, I think a lot of people go through that. It’s the bad boy, he’s constantly scratching her on her right shoulder. He’s there, and she knows she shouldn’t”.

WOULD MANDY BE OPEN TO A REUNION WITH PAUL IF HE WASN’T PLAYING GAMES?

“Mandy says all the time, ‘all you’ve got to concentrate on is being a better dad, leave me out of the equation. If you want to be a good dad, be a good dad, but please just ignore me”.

DO YOU THINK THEY MAKE A GOOD MATCH?

“At the moment, I think they’re like two peas in a pod, they’ve both got that underlying manipulation within them that’s deep rooted. I think they’ve got a very passionate relationship, and it’s the passion that comes through with them two, and that comes first, and we see that a lot. It’s one of those, oh well it’s just a mistake, move on and then true to Mandy’s style, she just keeps making more mistakes”.

MANDY IS SO UNLUCKY IN LOVE, ISN’T IT ABOUT TIME SHE HAD A HAPPY ENDING OR IS IT PART OF HER DNA THAT SHE HAS THIS TRAGIC ASPECT TO HER?

“I think that naturally is her DNA, it’s her vulnerability. She will forever be… she’s full of bravado, she’s full of camp and fun, but where love is concerned, she is a bit of a doormat.

“Men walk all over her. She gives too much too quickly, but that goes with her bravado and her vulnerability. She just wants to be loved, and I think when people in life are like that, that’s when they get stung and that’s when they get burnt, and that’s what we’re portraying in this storyline.

“What is going to be interesting is the fact that when we do move forward, when Mandy doesn’t get her own way, Mandy can be quite mean, if she doesn’t get her own way. That’s a real bullet in one of the episodes, of the lengths of how mean she can be. But, again, it is coming from a really good place”.

HOW HAVE YOU FOUND DOING YOUR OWN HAIR AND MAKE-UP ON SET WITH SOCIAL DISTANCING RESTRICTIONS?

“Last Tuesday, we had 11 Dingle scenes back to back, three of which were high emotion and of course, you’re used to someone going, there’s a tissue, and I’m there going, looking like Alice Cooper, with half a lash coming off.

“But there’s something really lovely, we’re all really self-contained, and I think I speak for a lot of people; we are in these clumps together, we are all in charge of our own continuity.

“They’ve simplified everything and I really hope that the audiences will have a sympathy with us that, if you know what, if my wig is a little bit higher when I go in the shop and then it cuts and I’m coming out of the shop and my wig’s a bit lower, I apologise, I’m trying my best.

“We get a photograph and then we can look at everything. But I’ve taught myself how to do Shellac, so that’s my new lockdown skill, that I do Mandy’s own nails as well. The only thing that I’ve struggled with is the loneliness in the dressing rooms. I’m used to all my having my girls, especially on studio days, so it’s just me and Bruno Mars on my iPad, that’s it. You need that noise when you’re in a dressing room all by yourself getting ready”.

YOU CELEBRATED THIRTY YEARS IN SHOWBIZ. WHAT’S BEEN YOUR BEST MOMENT?

“So many, I’m so blessed. Overall, it’s the mixture of the beautiful people I’ve worked with. I’m gonna drop it, I’m sorry, getting a Bafta for Three Girls… for my mum.

“I always remember before mum passed, she said, ‘Well, don’t you dare get a Bafta, now I’m gone’. And I did! And also with Three Girls, I think it was the story and what we did for the girls. We gave them a voice.

“I’ve dipped my toe in everything, and I’ve tried. My biggest advice to any up and coming actor is, say no, don’t always say yes’. Say no a few times, don’t take everything. It’s really good to say no”.

