Indian gaming firm Dream11 named IPL main sponsor

NEW DELHI: Dream11 will be the new lead sponsor for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League, the tournament’s chairman said on Tuesday, replacing Chinese smartphone maker Vivo.

The glitzy Twenty20 cricket tournament suspended its deal with Vivo earlier this month after tensions rose between New Delhi and Beijing over a deadly border clash.

IPL chairman Brijesh Patel told AFP that Dream11 — a fantasy sports company based in India—had signed a deal worth almost $30 million for the upcoming season.

Dream11 was already among the IPL’s minor sponsors.

Vivo had paid $330 million for a five-year deal up to 2022, but said it had reached an agreement with the IPL to withdraw from the current season, which has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s IPL is due to start in the United Arab Emirates on September 19.

Patel said multinational conglomerate Tata Sons, which was reportedly in the mix, did not put in a bid.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals has signed a sponsorship deal with a sanitary pad brand, challenging the country’s entrenched taboos around menstruation.

The Rajasthan Royals, who feature England stars Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, said they hoped the Niine brand sponsorship will “help educate men... on a grand scale”