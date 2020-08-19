Go digital

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
In this digital age, it is surprising that the state-owned National Savings Centre doesn’t use enough digital tools to facilitate investors. Almost all financial institutions send SMS alerts to customers when they make a transaction.
The state-owned institution should also follow suit and send SMS messages on investors’ phones, alerting them about their deposit/withdrawal transactions. The authorities concerned should take steps to digitise the National Savings Centre.
M Adeel
Lahore