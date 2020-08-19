Even though the automobile sector believes it will see positive growth in the coming months, the recent increase in car prices paints a completely different picture. Car prices in Pakistan are higher than that in other South Asian countries. The quality of these cars is also unsatisfactory. Pakistan was able to sell a large number of cars only when it reduced car prices. This shows that more people are willing to buy a car when it is sold at affordable prices. In order to mark the growth of the sector, the authorities must analyse consumers’ buying patterns and fix the prices accordingly. At present, car prices are touching the sky, making it nearly impossible for people to buy a car.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar