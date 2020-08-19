What about Palestine?

There is widespread anger over the UAE-Israel deal. For the Palestinians, this agreement is a real stab in the back. All Muslim states, including Pakistan, should take necessary actions to support the cause of the Palestinians.

Kinanah Shahbaz

Islamabad

****

All Muslim countries that are considering building diplomatic ties with Israel must think about the status of the Palestinians. Building relations with Israel means acknowledging the fact that the country hasn’t occupied Palestine.

All countries should first talk about the status of the Palestinians and then decide on whether they should build diplomatic ties with Israel.

Wakeel Ahmad Khan

Rawalpindi