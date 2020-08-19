Ethnic inequalities ‘deeply entrenched’ among over 50s in UK: study

LONDON: Ethnic inequalities are “deeply entrenched” among the over-50s in England, new research has shown.

Analysis by the Centre for Ageing Better, Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) and University College London (UCL) has revealed that older black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) people are more likely to retire later than white peers, have a lower weekly income and are far less likely to own their own home.

People from ethnic minority backgrounds are more likely to be in the poorest 20 per cent of the population in England compared with white people, the study found. It also showed that black men and women are living on an average of £100 less per week compared to white men and woman in the same age group.

However, black people in their 50s and 60s are more likely to be working, with white people in the age group three times more likely to have retired, suggesting a disparity in the access to other sources of income, such as pension savings and assets.

The research also discovered that nearly half of white people in their 50s and 60s own their home outright, compared to just 13 per cent of their black peers.

Nearly a third of black and a quarter of Asian people are living in the most deprived areas, compared to just 16 per cent of the white population.

Anna Dixon, chief executive, Centre for Ageing Better, said: “Our new research shows that ethnic inequalities are deeply entrenched among the generation approaching later life, with those from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds facing disadvantages across many areas of life.

“As older generations become increasingly diverse, it’s vital that these inequalities are tackled so that no-one misses out on a good later life.

“This means better paid work, more affordable and better housing, and targeted measures to reduce ill health for people approaching later life from BAME backgrounds.”

The data comes from a research project looking into the factors which define having a “good” later life, including financial security, strong health, social connections and meaning and purpose.