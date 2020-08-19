Retailer M&S axes 7,000 jobs on virus fallout

LONDON: Marks and Spencer, the British food and clothes retailer, said on Tuesday it will cut around 7,000 jobs as the coronavirus pandemic increasingly pushes customers to shop online.

The job cuts, to be implemented over the next three months, include losses from its central support centre, in regional management and across its UK stores, the group said in a statement.

Marks and Spencer employs more than 80,000 staff, of whom the vast majority work in the UK, where its decades-long cherished status among shoppers has diminished in recent years amid fierce online competition.

Chief executive Steve Rowe said the job cuts would enable the company to become a “leaner, faster business set up to serve changing customer needs”.

Alongside the losses, Marks and Spencer “expects to create a number” of positions to help meet a surge in online demand for its products.

While total group sales slumped by around one fifth in the 19 weeks to August 8 — which included most of the period Britain was in lockdown—online revenue surged nearly 40 percent year-on-year, it said.

“It is clear that there has been a material shift in trade and whilst it is too early to predict with precision where a new post-Covid sales mix will settle, we must act now to reflect this change,” the retailer said.