Baramulla attack: Indian troops death toll reaches five

HELD SRINAGAR: The death toll of Indian forces’ personnel who came under attack during a two-day cordon and search operation in Baramulla district of occupied Kashmir reached five on Tuesday.

The attack came on Monday morning when a joint team of Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force and Indian police was conducting a search operation in Kreeri area of the district. Four troops were killed and several others were injured on Monday. One of the injured troops succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, raising the toll to five.

Three youths were also killed during the operation. Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh claimed that the slain youths were militants who were killed during a gunfight with the troops. He said a militant commander Sajad Haider was believed to be among them. The troops destroyed at least one house in the operation.

Meanwhile, a Central Reserve Police Force man was injured in an attack on its camp at Nehama in Kulgam district. The area was cordoned off and a search operation was launched.