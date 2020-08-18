NAB launches probe against Punjab DG ACE

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started investigation against Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab Director General (DG) Gohar Nafees over allegations of amassing assets beyond means. NAB has sought bank records of Gohar Nafees and his family members, along with details of the property. Moreover, NAB has written to Deputy Commissioner Multan to provide land record of Gohar Nafees and family members.