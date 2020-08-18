British govt takes U-turn: A-levels and GCSEs: Teacher estimates to be used for exam results

LONDON: A-level and GCSE students in England will be given grades estimated by their teachers, rather than by an algorithm, after a government U-turn, foreign media reported. It follows uproar after about 40% of A-level results were downgraded by exams regulator Ofqual, which used a formula based on schools' prior grades.

GCSE results in England, Wales and Northern Ireland come out on Thursday. Ofqual chair Roger Taylor and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson apologised for the "distress" caused.

Teachers' estimates will be awarded to students unless the computer algorithm gave a higher grade. Williamson said students and parents had been affected by "significant inconsistencies" with the grading process. In a statement, he acknowledged the "extraordinarily difficult" year for students, after exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.