Corona cases may surge in country, says Dr Faisal

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Monday feared that the coronavirus cases may increase in Pakistan if negligence is shown towards virus curbs and preventive measures.

Noting that the country is reporting a steady decline in the COVID-19 cases for the past few weeks, the premier's aide said that the slightest carelessness from people can lead to the re-emergence of the pandemic.

"We should not undermine the use of masks and implementation of safety precautions to avoid the second wave," Sultan stressed. "It is up to us to increase or decrease the number of cases in Pakistan," he added.

Pakistan has opened all sectors of the economy in a bid to revive its hard-hit economy. The country has reported 289,215 positive COVID-19 cases of which 269,087 have recovered, with 6,175 deaths.

Meanwhile, the National Command and OperationCentre (NCOC) was apprised on a detailed plan of action for management of the holy month of Muharram and compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The NCOC meeting, chaired by Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar, discussed daily situation, the establishment of sentinel sites, and SOPs compliance. The forum was also briefed on arrangements and measures to ensure public health and safety during the upcoming month of Muharram.