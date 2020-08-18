ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday met the Saudi military chief of staff, General Fayyad bin Hamid Al-Ruwaili, a statement from the Ministry of Defense Saudi Arabia said.

"Gen Bajwa was received by Saudi Arabia's Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces General Fayyad Al-Ruwaili," the statement read. The army chief is accompanied by Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence Lt Gen Faiz Hameed. "During the meeting,prospects for military cooperation and ways to support and boost it were reviewed, in addition to matters of common concern," the statement read.

Gen Bajwa had arrived in the kingdom earlier in the day on his official visit. Earlier, DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar had confirmed that the army chief was traveling to Saudi Arabia, saying that the visit was pre-planned and "primarily military affairs oriented."