Tue Aug 18, 2020
Pakistan becomes attractive destination for tourists: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Monday that Pakistan has become an attractive destination for tourists from all over the world. In a tweet he said that 100 percent booking at tourist destinations was a proof that the tourism industry in Pakistan was gradually growing. It is a clear demonstration of revival of economic activities and the restoration of public confidence, he said. He said people must implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

