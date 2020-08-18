Pakistan becomes attractive destination for tourists: Shibli

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Monday that Pakistan has become an attractive destination for tourists from all over the world. In a tweet he said that 100 percent booking at tourist destinations was a proof that the tourism industry in Pakistan was gradually growing. It is a clear demonstration of revival of economic activities and the restoration of public confidence, he said. He said people must implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).