Boon for economy: Record $2,768 remittances pour in July, says PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the country's remittances from overseas Pakistanis had reached $2,768 million in July 2020 – the highest ever amount in one month in the history of Pakistan. "[This is ] more good news for Pak economy," the prime minister said in a tweet. He mentioned that this was 12.2 percent increase over June 2020 and 36.5 percent increase over July 2019. Meanwhile, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported that in terms of growth, remittances increased by 36.5 percent on year-on-year basis in July 2020 as compared to the remittances of July 2019 while on month-on-month basis, these increased by 12.2 percent as compared to June 2020.