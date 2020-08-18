NAB summoned me as a witness, not as an accused: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has clarified that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) does not summon him as an accused, but as a witness.

Talking to the media at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), he said he would answer all NAB questions. He said: “I am innocent; therefore, I am not afraid and I will satisfy NAB on all questions.”

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had always trusted him; therefore, he was holding the office as the Punjab chief minister. He said “my hands are clean.” In response to a question, he said wheat flour was available in Punjab on fixed rates, and the government had brought stability in the flour price compared with other provinces.

To another question, he said River Ravi Urban Development Project Authority had been made fully autonomous. The authority would take its decisions on its own without any interference. He said the River Ravi project was a major initiative to restore the economy of Pakistan. The project would help revive over 40 industries of Pakistan. No previous government dared start the project, he added.

Answering another question, the CM said that MNAs also come to meet him like the MPAs. He said: “I solve problems of MNAs and MPAs in the same manner.” He said maintaining liaison with the elected representative was his responsibility. “I will go to the last extent to solve problems of the elected representative.”

Meanwhile the National Accountability Bureau is likely to summon Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in person on Tuesday in a liquor licence inquiry after the bureau interrogated the CM’s Principal Secretary Raheel Siddiqui and former DG Excise and Taxation Akram Ashraf Gondal for five hours.

The bureau on Monday also interrogated Jamil Abbasi, one of the owners of the Unicorn Prestigious Hotel which had acquired the liquor licence. The News has learnt that after interrogating the three persons, the bureau decided to summon Buzdar on Tuesday in person to confront him with statements given by Raheel, Ashraf and Abbasi. However, officially the bureau has not confirmed it that it has summoned Buzdar on Tuesday. It is confirmed that Raheel Siddiqui has been summoned again on Tuesday.

Moreover, Buzdar’s written reply is due for Tuesday regarding a questionnaire earlier handed him on his last hearing before the NAB. NAB sources, while talking to the News, said Buzdar will be confronted in person with Raheel Siddiqui if summoned for today.

In previous hearing, former DG Excise Akram Ashraf Gondal while recording his statement before the bureau had claimed that he had informed the Chief Minister Office that the issuance of the liquor license would be against the policy and rules as NOCs were not complete.