People hail Centre’s COVID-19 handling, slam provinces

KARACHI: The Institute for Public Opinion Research and Plus Consultant surveyed public opinion over the PTI-led federal government's handling of the national health emergency during the COVID-19 pandemic and found a sizable chunk eliciting a positive outlook, while a significant number of respondents found the management of the crisis as totally lacking.

The sample size of those surveyed by both the companies Institute for Public Opinion Research ( IPOR) and Plus Consultant (PC) across the country was around 4000. The pollsters asked different questions regarding national challenges, economic problems, budget and about the leader who can address the myriad issues confronting the country.

In the context of the Covid-19 management by the individual provinces, the respondents found KPK with 31 pc disapproval ratings, Punjab has 39 pc, Sindh given 41 pc and Balochistan was dumped with 45 pc unfavourable views. The opinion poll found 63 per cent people to be unhappy with the budget 2020-2021 to be largely inadequate and which did not offer any relief. Of the total respondents, 50 per cent cited unemployment as their topmost concern. According to one of the surveys, 28 per cent respondents expressed their confidence that PML-N's Shahbaz Sharif can steer the country out of the nagging issues.

According to the Plus Consultant review, many as 47 percent of the respondents expressed satisfaction with the federal government's performance, while 37 percent thought it left much to be desired. The remaining 13 percent gave a mixed opinion on the issue.

In the survey conducted by The Institute for Public Opinion Research, 51 percent elicited a positive response of the federal government's handling, while 42 percent had a negative viewpoint. As many as seven percent gave no response to the question.

Regarding the question of the expanse of the viral infection and its negative impact on the economy, 93 per cent of respondents said the lockdown increased unemployment, while only a small majority of seven per cent denied that kind of impact. To another query, 93 percent felt their jobs were vulnerable to economic shocks, while seven percent were confident of job security.

About seeking financial assistance during the Covid-19 lockdowns, 67 per cent of respondents confirmed seeking that kind of help, while only 33 per cent of respondents denied looking for any such help.

To another question about personal knowledge about someone who had contracted the infection, 46 percent of the respondents confirmed knowing them personally, while 54 percent denied any such knowledge.

To a question as to which political party offered the best help to the public, 28 percent of respondents found PTI to, 16 percent found Jamaat-e-Islami, 10 percent found PPP and similar 10 percent found PML-N to be helpful during the lock down. Besides eight percent found NGOs and private institutes to have helped the public in distress. A significant number of 44 per cent respondents found none to have offered any help to the people in distress.

In the survey conducted by The Institute for Public Opinion Research (IPOR) 51 percent elicited a positive response of the federal government's handling, while 42 percent had a negative viewpoint of the issue. As many as seven percent gave no response to the question.

They also surveyed opinions about government’s tentative decision to open schools from Sept 15 and found 77 per cent public to have favoured the decision, 18 per cent expressed their reservations, and five percent of respondents did not respond to the query.

To a similar question, if they would send their children to schools if they open in Sept, 80 per cent of the respondents evoked a positive response, while 16 persons refused to do so and four per cent did not offer any reply to the query.

Meanwhile, a major chunk of the population finds unemployment as the major economic issue and public concern followed by inflation and to a lesser degree corruption as issues dogging the country’s economy. This is the finding of a public perception survey conducted by pollsters Institute for Public Opinion Research.

Two companies the Institute for Public Opinion Research ( IPOR) and Plus Consultant (PC) conducted public surveys from across the country regarding the economic-related issues. The sample size of the survey was 4000 people.

The Plus Consultant through the survey had sought to elicit public response about the major economic challenges found 50 percent respondents citing unemployment as the top most concern, while 21 percent found inflation and 17 percent found corruption, four percent identified coronavirus pandemic as the major crisis and only two percent found general economic problems as the crisis area.

In relation to the previous surveys, rise of unemployment by 22 percent has emerged as the major concern among the respondents and there was a 23 percent reduction in the perception among the respondents considering inflation as the top most issue.

The elite described corruption as the biggest concern, while the middle class and the poor segments found inflation to be the issue of most serious concern. According to the Institute for Public Opinion Research survey as to which political leader can address the nagging issues facing the country, 28 percent respondents expressed confidence in Shahbaz Sharif, 23 percent respondents perceived Imran Khan to be able to steer the country out of them, while 8 percent respondents thought Bilawal Bhutto Zardari could deliver and only two percent respondents attached their hopes with JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman and another two percent found Khadim Hussain Rizvi of the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan, while only one percent expected Jamaat-e-Islami’s Amir Sirajul Haq to have the answers to the crises. As many as five percent respondents cited several other preferences who could be answer to the country’s issues. According to the survey 11 percent found none of the existing leaders to be capable of resolving the issues.

The Plus Consultants sought public opinion about their expectations from the budget 2019-2020. A major chunk of 63 percent respondents gave a negative opinion, while 15 percent found it to be good and another 15percent respondents found it to be a balanced budget in the given constraints.

About opposition’s allegation of budget being drafted in line with IMF directives, 40 percent respondents agreed with the perception, 33percent of those surveyed did not agree to the preposition.

Regarding any relief or concessions in the current budget, 12 percent responded positively to the notion of public relief, while a majority of 85 percent found the budget to have given a surge to inflation and three percent of the respondents did not express any opinion over the query.

To another question regarding meeting daily expenses under the current economic conditions, 41 percent said they adequately meet their expenses, while 59 percent of the respondents found that to be not possible. Those who had found it difficult to meet their requirements were asked as to how they cope up with the constraints, 43 percent answered they have drastically slashed their individual budgets. As many as 37 percent respondents said they take loans to manage their expenses, while 19 percent said they have contracted part time jobs to make both ends meet.

On the performance of the provincial governments, the Punjab government has been found to have topped most favourable rankings in performance among the respondents of a survey by the Plus Consultants (PC), followed by KPK, Sindh and Balochistan. In yet another survey by the same pollster regarding the provincial rankings in view of their respective handling of the Covid-19 health emergency, Punjab has scored the highest, followed by Sindh, KPK and lastly Balochistan.

The Plus Consultants (PC) conducted public survey eliciting response from 2,000 people from across the country regarding the performance of the provincial governments particularly their management of the Covid-19 pandemic. About Punjab Government’s performance as many as 26 percent respondents expressed satisfaction with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar handling of the health crisis.

But 54percent found it to be severely lacking, nine percent respondents gave a mixed viewpoint and 11 percent did not respond to the query.

This is an improvement from a previous survey. In the last survey 21 percent had responded in positive, while 61 percent thought the Punjab government needed to pull its socks up. As much as 15 percent had given a mixed reaction, while four percent did not respond to the question. It appears the provincial government has managed to secure the approval ratings of a further five percent chunk of the population.

About the performance of the PTI government in KPK led by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, there is a five percent increase in the approval ratings, taking it up in the current survey to 38 percent. As much as 42 per cent respondents have found people of the KPK unhappy with the provincial government, which has also shown a five percent drop in the negative perception.

Those among the respondents who gave a mixed viewpoint has also dropped to 12 percent from 16 percent in the last survey.

The Murad Ali Shah-led Sindh government have scored 25 percent in their favourable ratings, improving by seven percent from a low of 18 per cent in the last survey. Those not satisfied with the PPP government has dropped to 51 per cent from 66 percent when surveyed last. Similarly those giving a mixed opinion about Sindh government’s performance has increased by a slim one percent to 16 percent.

In case of Chief Minister Jam Kamal led-Balochistan coalition government, its approval ratings have increased to 26 percent from eight in the last survey.Those who hold a negative viewpoint of the provincial government has also dropped to 63 percent from 66 percent when surveyed last. Those giving mixed viewpoint have dropped to seven percent from previous nine.

About the critical management of the Covid-19 emergency by the individual provinces, KPK has topped in public surveys by 66 percent eliciting a satisfactory response. As many as 31 percent population surveyed expressed a negative perception of the handling, while seven percent respondents gave mixed opinion.

In case of Punjab, 48 percent respondents gave a positive response of the government’s handling of the health crisis, while 39 percent found it to be leaving much to be desired for and 9 percent gave a mixed reaction.

According to the survey, Sindh scored 35 percent approval ratings of the respondents for its management of the health emergency, while 41 percent disapproved its policies. As many as 23 percent respondents gave a mixed reaction to the issue.

In case of Balochistan government, 45 percent of the respondents appeared satisfied, while 50 percent disapproved their policies for confronting the lethal virus. As much as six percent respondents gave a mixed viewpoint.

To a generic question regarding which province performed best to contain the Coronavirus infection, 29 percent respondents found Punjab to have done the best, while 21 percent consider Sindh to have done well, while 12 percent found KPK to be effective and three percent found Balochistan government to have done well. However a significant number of 27 percent respondents found none of the provincial governments rose to the occasion, while nine percent respondents ignored the query.