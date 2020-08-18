10 women given senior positions at two Holy Mosques

MAKKAH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has appointed 10 women to senior leadership positions in the authority.

Announcing the appointments, the presidency said that “empowering women to assume leadership positions is an important subject that will reflect on development and the economy.” The appointees “will support the process of creativity andachieving the principles of quality and the highest standards of excellence in order to achieve the generous aspirations of the wise leadership,” according to SPA.

“These appointments cover all specialisations and services provided in the Two Holy Mosques, whether guidance, directive, engineering, administrative or supervisory services,” Kamelia Al-Daadi, assistant undersecretary for service and administrative affairs at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, told Arab News. “They are also included in the departments of the King Abdul Aziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswa (cover), the Two Holy Mosques Building Gallery, the Holy Mosque Library, and other areas with the aim of empowering youth and investing their energies and capabilities in the service of the pilgrims,” she added, reported foreign media.

Abdul Hamid Al-Maliki, deputy president of the King Abdul Aziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswa, exhibitions, museums and assistant undersecretary for the affairs of the Grand Mosque, said that almost half of visitors to the Grand Mosque are women, and the presence of Saudi women leaders will ensure high-quality services.

“The General Presidency of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques accords great attention to young people of both sexes by empowering them to be leaders at young ages,” he added. Al-Maliki said that promoting women’s role in the presidency and supporting them to lead development in the country is part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform programme.