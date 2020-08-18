ICT mayor assures to address issues of food park

ISLAMABAD: Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz on Monday assures to address issues of Food Park in order to promote businesses activities on priority basis.

A delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by Tahir Abbasi, Senior Vice President called on Mayor Islamabad and discussed the key issues of business community for redress.

Addressing the delegation Aziz said that the food park was a great project of Islamabad but the situation created by Covid-19 pandemic has badly affected its business. He said a body would be constituted in collaboration with the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.