Supreme Court orders to get state land vacated from two petrol pumps

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday ordered the government to get state land vacated from two petrol pumps in Faisalabad.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin, heard the case pertaining to lease of state land for establishment of petrol pumps.

During the course of proceedings, Syed Qalb-i-Hassan, counsel for the pump owners, said National Highway Authority (NHA) leased the state land to the petrol pumps. Justice Qazi Amin responded that the NHA was not above the law and the land was not allocated to the NHA for business, he added.