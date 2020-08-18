10 women given senior positions at two Holy Mosques

MAKKAH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has appointed 10 women to senior leadership positions in the authority. Announcing the appointments, the presidency said that “empowering women to assume leadership positions is an important subject that will reflect on development and the economy.” The appointees “will support the process of creativity and achieving the principles of quality and the highest standards of excellence in order to achieve the generous aspirations of the wise leadership,” according to SPA.