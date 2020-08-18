close
Tue Aug 18, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 18, 2020

Millers say flour available at subsidised rate

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 18, 2020

MANSEHRA: The millers claimed to have supplied wheat flour to people on the subsidised rate across the district. “We have been supplying the wheat flour at points fixed by the Food Department from where people purchase the commodity on the subsidised rate,” Malik Muzaffar, the spokesman of the KP Flourmills Association, told reporters here on Monday.

Flanked by the president of the district flourmills association, Mohammad Bashir, and chairman, Shahzada Khan, he said a 20kg wheat flour bag was being sold at Rs860 across the district.

