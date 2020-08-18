‘GIS introduced in NHA to optimise revenues, ensure transparency’

Islamabad: Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Monday said, landmark Geographic Information System (GIS), has been introduced in NHA to optimise its revenues and bring transparency in the institution.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Geographic Information System of National Highways Authority (NHA), he said that it was revolutionary step under which digitisation of the complete information regarding utilities and commercial amenities in the Right of Way (ROW) of the NHA network has been done.

About the two year performance of the NHA, he said in comparison with the last two years of the PML-N government and first two years of the PTI government had built 546 kilometer more roads which were the difference of 48.2 per cent.

Murad Saeed said that the past two years performance of the NHA was exemplary as the government had taken steps to strengthen the national institutions.

He said Sukkur-Hyderabad (M-6) Motorway will bring a development revolution in interior Sindh. He said that the 306-KM will be constructed on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis while construction of Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway would start soon and after its completion commuters would enjoy motorway facility from Peshawar to Karachi.

NHA has also planned to build Sialkot-Kharian and Kharian Rawalpindi Motorways on BOT basis and their feasibility studies would be completed this year. Similarly Balkasar-Mianwali road and Mianwali-Muzafargarh Road would be dualised under the PPP model, he said.

He said Multan- Muzafargarh-D.G. Khan road was also being planned to be built on the PPP-BOT model. He said that work on Western alignment of China Pakistan Corridor has become a reality and many more road projects in Balochistan were under process.

He said that Phase-II of the Swat Motorway would be launched by end of this year. Murad Saeed said a welfare state based on justice and compassion was the vision of Imran Khan and provision of shelter to the homeless people through Panaghahs was a step towards that direction.