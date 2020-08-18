‘Schools reopening to be finalised in September’

LAHORE: Punjab Schools Education Minister Dr Murad Raas has said that any private school violating government’s order vis-à-vis schools closure will be sealed while action will also be taken against the management. Addressing a press conference here Monday,

Dr Murad said that 15 September was tentative date for reopening of schools across the province. He, however, added that all the provinces would sit again with the federal government in the first week of September to decide final date of reopening of schools.

The minister also said that School Education Department (SED) Punjab had prepared comprehensive SOPs which had to be followed by public and private schools once education institutions reopened. He said that he would hold a meeting with representatives of private schools on Tuesday (today) in order to involve all stakeholders vis-à-vis these SOPs.

To a question, he claimed that 95 percent of complaints regarding denial of 20 percent fee concession in monthly fee by private schools had been addressed and those facing problems should contact respective District Education Authority (DEA) or the SED Punjab.

To another question, Dr Murad Raas said not a single written complaint was so far received about harassment issue at the Lahore Grammar School (LGS) owing to which the department could not proceed further.

It is pertinent to mention that different private schools associations had claimed to reopen campuses after 15 August and in some districts there were reports of schools reopening. The SED Punjab had already allowed public and private schools across the province to reopen only administrative offices for fee collection and new admissions etc twice a week, Monday and Tuesday following SOPs announced by the government.

Dr Murad Raas said that COVID-19 situation was not clear yet and the government could not take risk by reopening schools. He said once schools reopen after government’s announcement, all educational institutes would have to follow SOPs which also included operation of schools in multiple shifts.